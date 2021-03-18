Carl Junction High School adds electric car charging stations

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A new electric charging station is now powering up vehicles at Carl Junction High School.

It was a class project for student Nicolas Neal in his lab assistant class. He presented the idea to high school and district leaders, then worked with Liberty Utilities to develop the station. Neal is excited to see the it in operation and adds that putting together the project was even easier than he expected.

Nicolas Neal, CJHS Student, said, “The statistics out there are very convincing – it was easy to put together. The hardest part I guess was I guess creating the bond between Liberty and the school. They made it, and that even wasn’t hard.”

The charging station is open to the public outside the school day, but is restricted to students and teachers only during the class hours as a safety measure.