Carl Junction graduate is overall winner of Golden Lion

This year’s overall Golden Lion winner goes to a Carl Junction graduate.

Amanda Taulman is this year’s Golden Lion winner. Amanda wins a $5,000 scholarship courtesy of Beimdiek Insurance and KODE/KSN. She plans to use that money to go to Missouri Southern to pursue health promotion and wellness and then head to physical therapy school. Amanda was chosen for her dedication to helping animals and special needs children. She also was active mentoring younger students and reading to kindergartners. But winning was not what she expected.

“Yeah, I was, I definitely thought someone else was going to get it, but I’m excited, I’m still kind of in shock right now,” says Amanda Taulman, Golden Lion winner.

“Beimdiek has been a part of this community for so many years and had the family has been so dedicated to giving back, to local organizations we fell that is the backbone of the community, so we’re trying to keep that spirit alive, to encourage more and more people to get involved,” says Brent Westhoven, Beimdiek Insurance.

This is the 6th year, KODE and KSN has teamed up with Beimdiek Insurance to present the Golden Lion award.

