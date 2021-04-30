Carl Junction golf tournament to tee off next weekend

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. –The forecast is ideal for golf this weekend – may be a little windy.

It also looks good for next Friday And that’s good news for the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s hosting its fifth annual golf tournament a week from today at Briarbrook.

The 4-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at one o’clock – and includes lunch prior to the start of the round.

To set up a team or sponsor a hole: contact Cavanaugh at cavanaugh@carljunctioncc.com or Martha at martha@carljunctioncc.com