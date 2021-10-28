Carl Junction girl collecting canned food donations to support her school district’s “Backpack Program”

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Halloween is coming a little early for a Carl Junction girl — but it’s not in the form of candy.

5-year old Sophia Bullington is collecting canned food in support of the school district’s “Backpack Program.” it’s called “Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat.” she’s received a large number of food donations — plus $750 to buy more.

“Peanut butter, and jelly, and tuna, and Spaghetti-O’s,” said Sophia Bullington, CJ Student.

“We need to make sure that we don’t forget that there’s people out there that need a little bit of help sometimes. And inside her school and inside her community, we just need to do something to help each year,” said Johan Bullington, Sophia’s Mom.

Sophia is still taking donations. We have a link here.