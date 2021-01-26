Carl Junction family facing medical expenses after child severely burnt in accident

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction family needs donations to help them pay for medical bills of a boy who experienced severe burns.

Stephanie Castleberry is a Resource Officer for Carl Junction Schools and has adopted six children to go along with the two that she and her partner already have. One of their kids is a 12-year-old boy with autism. He recently had an accident that left him with severe burns that will take many surgeries to correct. As a result, the family needs help paying extensive medical bills.

If you’d like to donate money to cover medical expenses follow the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cj-police-officer-stephanie-castleberry-family?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_cs3+cj-police-officer-stephanie-castleberry-family