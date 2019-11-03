Carl Junction dodgeball event benefits local library

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some friendly competition brought Carl Junction residents together Saturday afternoon.

For a five dollar fee per person, teams assembled for a dodgeball competition.

All money raised from the event at the Community Center goes to benefit the Carl Junction Community Library.

Teams were encouraged to dress up and bring their A-game.

This year’s turn out was even better than expected.

Kenny Wickstrom, Activities Director at Carl Junction Community Center, says, “The turnout has been great, everybody just kind of showed up around noon and it was just a whole slew of kids, and families and all that stuff. So in terms of population it’s here.”

Teams were awarded for best costume and champions of their division.

Divisions ranged from ages five to 18 and over.