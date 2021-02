CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction city leaders are considering changes to limit what kinds of birds residents can own in city limits.

A proposed ordinance would ban owning male birds including roosters, ganders, and drakes – and no guineas or peacocks of any kind. The change would also address how the birds are cared for, requiring some form of shelter that sits at least 50 feet from any home, church, school or business.

The City Council will discuss the ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting.