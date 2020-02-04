Carl Junction considering updates to building code

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — City leaders in Carl Junction are considering making changes to the building code.

The City Council will discuss moving to the 2018 building code, which is the most recent set of standards for construction.

That addresses everything from mechanical and plumbing to electrical wiring and fire protection.

The City Administrator says the code currently in use is several years old.

Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator, said, “We’re currently on 2012. Joplin has already changed to 2018 and Webb City’s already changed to 2018.”

He adds making the change would create more consistency in the metro area – both for builders and consumers.

The council will take up the issue at its meeting Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.