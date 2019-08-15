Carl Junction community enjoys one last day of summer at back-to-school bash

The Carl Junction First Assembly of God held a back to school bash for community members Wednesday night.

The event was a way for kids to have one final day filled with fun before heading back to the classroom on Thursday.

Kids enjoyed inflatables, a Nerf war, water balloons, snow cones, and hot dogs–all free of charge.

Because this event was rescheduled due to storms last week, church staff are had a little fun with Wednesday night’s theme.

“We were supposed to have it last week, but now our tag line’s changed to ‘Come on out! Let us wear them out before school starts tomorrow,'” explained Pastor Jeremy Workman. “They’ll sleep through the night tonight.”

Workman believes that by the end of the event, more than one 150 people came out to enjoy their last day of summer.