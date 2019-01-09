Carl Junction Community Center holds women's self defense class

Some residents came to the Carl Junction Community Center to learn about how they can better defend themselves.

Tonight a women's self defense class showed students what they can do to keep themselves safe if they were ever in danger. Some of those included breaking out of holds and putting the threat on the ground to open up the chance to escape.

Instructors for the course are trained in multiple types of martial arts and showed simplified ways to counter an attacker. A few of those that attended tonight came out to learn how get out of a bad situation.

"You hope and pray the situation would never arise, but hopefully you know now if it ever did. I would some sense of what to other just scream and run maybe,” says Sydni Koch.

"I'm hoping they can get that they can believe in themselves and that they can they will fight for their own survival if ever faced with that,” says Marta Sprawls, one of the class instructors.

Sprawls says that helping women to be able to defend themselves is a calling for her.