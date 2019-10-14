Carl Junction city leaders to consider raising age restrictions on tobacco and nicotine products

Carl Junction is looking at changing the rules to make 21 the minimum age to buy. It’s part of a wider movement often called “Tobacco 21” to keep nicotine and related products out of the hands of teens.

“It’s a bad idea because there are people out there that have been smoking like me since they were 12, 13 years old,” explained Chandler Horrell of Carl Junction.

Horrell understands why some think it’s a good idea to raise the age to buy tobacco or vaping products. But he points out it won’t stop many teens who are already smoking.

“It’s just going to make it to where they’re doing it illegally,” Horrell added.

Carl Junction city leaders are considering raising the legal age to buy or possess to 21. The proposed change would affect any kind of tobacco, nicotine or vaping products.

It’s a change Joshua Walker, who sells those products at work, supports.

“I think it should be 21,” said Walker. “I think that at 18 you’re in high school and when I was younger, I had friends that were 18 and very accessible because of that.”

If approved, Carl Junction would be joining a growing trend of cities upping the age requirement.

“Pleasant Valley, Mo., is where we got the ordinance from,” explained Carl Junction City Administrator Steve Lawver. “There are about two dozen either cities or counties across the state of Missouri that have this same type of ordinance.”

Springfield upped the age this past summer as well as the entire state of Arkansas just last month. The Carl Junction council will discuss making the switch at Tuesday night’s meeting at the Civic Center.