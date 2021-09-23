Carl Junction city leaders discuss how to use $860K in federal coronavirus funding

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction city leaders are weighing their options with the latest round of federal coronavirus funding.

The city will receive 860 thousand dollars tomorrow. That’s half its allotment from the “American Rescue Plan Act.”

Preliminary discussions have led to a list of potential projects worth about two-million dollars.

Priorities start with repaying costs already incurred dealing with COVID-19 — items like personal protective equipment — or “PPE.”

“With that comes you know anything that is health and wellness related is pretty much authorized in, in the act. So you can do parks and some sidewalks and that type of thing,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Admin.

City leaders are also looking at potential projects ranging from a study of the city’s water system, to storm water improvement efforts.