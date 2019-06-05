Carl Junction city leaders consider next step in tornado recovery efforts

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction city leaders meet Tuesday night to figure out where to go next with tornado recovery efforts.

They discussed the ball fields, the golf course as well as the city itself. City leaders are still in the debris cleanup phase, but now they're looking at replacing fencing as well as other structural things. They're now focusing on the long-term recovery and organizing what's next. City leaders are getting estimates needed for man-power, funding and equipment.

"It's just been a tremendous response. And it's very hard working people that have come in to help. And it's just greatly appreciated," says Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

City leaders say they're beyond grateful for all of the hard work the many volunteers have put in. And they're not concerned about the city bouncing back and getting back on its feet.