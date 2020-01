CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri community may be taking a closer look at the tax they pay this Spring.

The Carl Junction City Council will discuss whether to ask voters for a use tax.

The agenda item suggests a 2.5% tax rate for purchases made online for the April ballot.

But for that to happen, council members would have to first endorse the ballot question.

C.J. voters have defeated similar questions twice in the last five years.