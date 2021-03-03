Carl Junction City Council working on 2022 budget

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction city leaders are crunching the numbers for the 2022 budget.

The city council is currently reviewing a preliminary spending plan. It totals $6.9 million, including a cost of living increase for employees and a bump in police spending that factors in as a new tax takes effect.

Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator, said, “We’ve included the new sales tax that was passed, the public safety sales tax into the police department, that was probably the largest adjustment.”

Residents can see a copy of the proposed budget at municipal offices. The new budget must be finalized and take effect by May first.