Carl Junction City Council to debate sales tax increase

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town is considering asking voters for more funding for first responders.

The Carl Junction City Council will debate putting a sales tax increase on the November ballot.

The half cent public safety tax would cover the cost of salaries, benefits, equipment, and facilities.

The Police Chief has told city leaders the current financial situation has prompted the delay of replacing needed radio equipment.

He’s also leaving an open officer position vacant.

Council members will decide whether to put the question on the ballot at Tuesday night’s meeting.