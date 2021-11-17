Carl Junction City Council approves bond refinancing for the Community Center that will save over $130K

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A large project in Carl Junction is saving the city a large amount of money.

City council members have approved the refinancing of a bond for the Carl Junction Community Center. There are six years left on the bond, and the refinancing could save the city between $130,000 and $160,000.

“It’s a savings for the tax payers. this will take our annual payments that we send in and lower those so we can save that money. It’s just like a mortgage on your home where you can refinance it for a better interest rate,” said Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

This is the second time the city has refinanced the community center.