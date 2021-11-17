Carl Junction City Council approves bond refinancing for the Community Center that will save over $130K

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A large project in Carl Junction is saving the city a large amount of money.

City council members have approved the refinancing of a bond for the Carl Junction Community Center. There are six years left on the bond, and the refinancing could save the city between $130,000 and $160,000.

“It’s a savings for the tax payers. this will take our annual payments that we send in and lower those so we can save that money. It’s just like a mortgage on your home where you can refinance it for a better interest rate,” said Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

This is the second time the city has refinanced the community center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories