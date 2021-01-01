Carl Junction church helping recycle Christmas trees

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local church is giving you a chance to recycle your Christmas tree.

You can take your live Christmas tree to Christian Church of Carl Junction on January 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or January 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Scouts BSA Troop 70 is taking a suggested donation of $5 to $10 per tree to benefit troop activities and Summer camp.

All the decorations must be removed from the trees. They will be used for wildlife habitat project. Curbside pickup is available by appointment.