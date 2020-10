CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce has organized a free e-waste recycling event. The event will be held this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can bring your computers, appliances, cell phones and more to the Carl Junction Community Center and drop it off to be recycled. You do not have to be a Carl Junction resident to drop off items, everyone is welcomed.