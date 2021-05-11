Carl Junction Chamber hosts Second Tuesday

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Local businesses are getting the opportunity to show what they have to offer to one local community.

The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off its second annual second Tuesday event this afternoon. The event features vendors, booths, food trucks, and plenty of local businesses were on hand to showcase their product.

Lindsey Hunt, Co-Owner, Hunt’s Mobile Detailing, said, “It definitely helps us reach a lot of people a lot more than what we would be able to, so it’s really nice to be able to be out here with all these other vendors.”

Chase Kraft, Board Member, Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “We have a variety of businesses ranging from insurance agents to boutiques, food trucks, pharmacies — just about any type that you can think of.”

Second Tuesday will take place on the second Tuesday of each month through September.