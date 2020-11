CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce is having a supply drive and adopt event with the Joplin Humane Society.

The drive started yesterday and will last until November 13th. The Joplin Humane Society is asking for donations of cleaning supplies, pet food, and pet toys.

The adoption event will be held on November 14th at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carl Junction Memorial Park. If you would like to donate supplies you can drop them off at the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce.