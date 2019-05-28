Carl Junction business is unrecognizable after last week's storms, owner uncertain about future

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - The future of one Carl Junction business is uncertain after last week's storms.

Edna Willoughby has been living in the area for more than 25 years, and she is the owner of TNT Salvage. The business is almost unrecognizable after storms tore the building apart. And with the building not having insurance, Edna is unsure how she is going to get the business up and running again.

"My whole life is in that right now. It's the only way I pay my bills," says Edna Wiloughby, TNT Salvage.

Right now, Edna is looking for help demolishing her building safely before any more storms come through the area and throw any metal debris around.

And if you would like to help support Edna, we have provided the link to a GoFundMe page.