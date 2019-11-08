Carl Junction Bus Driver Arrested for “Inappropriate Behavior” With Student

CARL JUNCTION–The School District posted a release this morning.

Dear Carl Junction Family,

Yesterday, the former driver on bus #4, Dennis Frakes, was arrested for inappropriate behaviors with a student.

The minor is a former Carl Junction student and was not a rider on his bus route.

The district received a report on October 25. Within an hour of learning of this situation, Frakes was given due process and released from his employment at Carl Junction Schools.

The matter was hotlined and turned over to Carl Junction Police Department. This has been an open investigation until his arrest yesterday.

If you have additional information that would aid in the investigation, please call the Carl Junction Police Department at 417-649-7070. As always, we value your partnership in keeping students safe – If you see something, say something. -Carl Junction School District

He’s been charged with 2nd Degree Statutory Sodomy and Sexual Contact with a student, both felonies.