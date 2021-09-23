Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival starting Friday

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Finally this evening, music fans have a busy weekend ahead with the return of the Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival.

The tunes kick off tomorrow night with a jamboree at the Stark Auditorium on Broadway from five to eight.

The main events start the next morning at nine at Center Creek Park.

That’s everything from food trucks and craft vendors to a kids area and, of course, live music.

Fans will recognize several returning groups and a couple of new ones.

“Route 3 is brand new with us. They’ll play actually at Saturday at noon and then the other big one people may know is Po’ Anna. They’re Friday night from 7:00 to 8:00 at Stark Auditorium. They actually play at Silver Dollar City in Branson a lot,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, CJ Chamber.

There’s no cost for admission or general parking. You can pay five dollars for a V.I.P. Parking area.

