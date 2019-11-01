Carl Junction ACT scores top state and national averages

CARL JUNCTION, Mo.–A Southwest Missouri school district sees an increase in test scores as Missouri releases ACT totals.

Carl Junction Schools had a composite score of a 22.3 for all their seniors in the Class of 2019. It was a census year for CJ, which means every senior took the test–regardless of whether they were planning to go to college.

School leaders say students saw big gains in certain subjects.

“The highest area that we improved on is our reading score,” explained Assistant Superintendent Kathy Tackett. “And it is 23.3, which is the highest above all of them.”

The CJ composite beats both the state and federal numbers, which came in at 20.8 and 20.7.