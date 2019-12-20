Carl Junction 2nd and 3rd graders give back to the community

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction students are giving back to their community.

Students in the second and third grade at Carl Junction Elementary school participated in their annual food parade.

Nearly 500 students walked to the fire station to hand deliver food items they collected.

Students brought canned goods, packaged foods, and other items that the fire department will redistribute to local organizations that help feed those in need.

The school has been doing this for more than 10 years.

Lauri Mead, Principal said, “We had all different types of can food items, we had water, we had ramen noodle packets, boxed food items. Any of the non-perishables, peanut butter , tons of different things that will take them through the whole holiday season.”

Some of the organizations that benefit from this program include: Carl Junction Cares, the backpack program the school uses to identify families in need, and Carl Junction Helping Hands, which is a food pantry organization.