Caring Closets through Fostering Hope are running low on clothing to help kids

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A local group is in need of donations to help kids in foster care this summer.

Fostering Hope’s Caring Closets are running low on clothing to give to kids in the program. Between five and 12 families visit the sites in both Carl Junction and Carthage each and every week.

With 448 foster kids in Jasper County, the need for hygiene items, toys, and clothing continues to grow. But, Fostering Hope leaders are grateful when the community steps in to meet those needs.

“It’s been a huge lesson in kind of seeing how as a community comes together what they can do to support one another.” Sarah Burch, Fostering Hope Exec. Dir.

There are many ways you can donate to help the organization.

If you’d like to help without ever leaving your couch, here is a link to Fostering Hope’s Amazon Wishlist.

Donations can be mailed to:

Fostering Hope

P.O. Box 243

Carl Junction, MO 64834