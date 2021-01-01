CARES Act spending deadline extended

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — or CARES Act — spending deadline has been extended. Now government entities around the country are able to spend any leftover funds.

Up until this point several city and county governments had intended to complete their spending by Thursday’s original deadline. Most of the funds have been spent, but in places like Labette County, this extension will allow time for some last minute adjustments to aid to those in need.

Cole Proehl, Labette County Commissioner, said, “What I liked about it is that we have some time at the end and with the deadline extension to make sure we’ve helped as many people as we can, helped as many businesses as we can and the money that we’ve allotted out is spent the most effectively as we possibly can.”

In the beginning of the pandemic, areas like Labette County were given covid-19 relief money to help out their communities in a time of need. The money was divided and sent to where it could do the most good.

Jim Zaleski, Parsons Economic Development Director, said, “So the original 3.98 million allocation went to six cities, four school districts, Labette Center for Mental Health, Labette Health and Labette Community College.”

The initial spending deadline was December 31st, but congress extended the deadline.

“We can still allocate or reallocate approximately 300,000, so in the overall scheme of things, we consider that very good.”

The cities within the county can use this to review their expenses and further assist those effected by covid-19.

“So the roughly 300,000 that is left over is simply allocated for county wide spending on personal protective equipment, on quite honestly if you’re forced to stay home due to a positive case or because of contact tracing, these are allowable reimbursable fundings.”

And making sure those funds go to those in need.

“This is just a chance for us to make sure that every “T” is crossed, every “I” is dotted, and that we’ve double checked all of our additions.”

The new deadline for spending this money in Kansas will be March 1st though no clear deadline has been announced. Once this deadline passes, any remaining funds will be returned to the United States government.