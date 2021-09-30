Career Clothes Closet has free business attire for seniors graduating from Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Graduating seniors will need more than just a diploma to land their first job out of college. They’ll need to also look the part.

That’s the purpose of the “Career Clothes Closet” at Pittsburg State. It officially opens for students on Monday. Most of the clothes inside the closet have been donated by members of the community.

“We are re-opening our Career Clothes Closet to students on campus that can come and pick out some professional attire if they’re maybe not able to afford to go get it on their own, this is an option for them, especially before we have our Career Fair later in October, October 19th and 20th,” said Jaime Dalton, Director, PSU Career Services.

To find out how you can donate new or gently used men’s or women’s business attire to the university — we have a link here.