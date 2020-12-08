Career 2.0 — Mike Landis

JOPLIN, Mo. — Blueprints and hard hats are a familiar sight for Mike Landis – but he left the work site behind for a very different career.

Mike Landis, Joplin, said, “Right now I am a field representative for Congressman Long.”

But his career started out very differently for Mike Landis.

“At the age of 12, I actually started working 40 hour weeks – if i couldn’t get there by bicycle, my mom would take me.”

It was his dad’s company, Landis Construction, a job he’d been wanting for years at that point.

“I’d say even today I can outsweep anybody in a house, I’ve done it so much.”

He loved it, trying every job on the work site, transitioning into an adult career before he was 20.

“I think at the age of 19, my dad called and said his Superintendent was retiring – dad says it’s time to step up and be a project manager.”

It would continue for more than two decades, through a housing boom and Joplin’s 2011 tornado. But the demands of the job lead to burnout.

“I remember it vividly, I was driving out to the opening of the new high school at the mall for the ribbon cutting and I basically called my dad and said I’m done.”

He tried construction in a more limited role.

“After that I worked at Atlas Safe rooms – knew that side really well, they designed a tornado shelter.”

And then a friend made a suggestion.

“He knew that that I had had a lot of interest in politics, serving on different things I’ve done in my past. So he says, you need to apply for this.”

Three rounds of interviews later, he was hired by Congressman Billy Long.

“It’s kind of different going from work boots and jeans and tshirts to suits. I like to dress up.”

He’s been on the job for a year and a half now,

“That job entails going out and meeting with police chiefs, county commissioners, city council.”

It’s a big change from what’s come before, but he points out you never know if a job is a good fit, if you don’t try.

“There are all kinds of opportunities that pop up in life and you need to be outgoing, aggressive and try to get them.”