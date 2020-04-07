Career 2.0 – Amy Hunt

JOPLIN, Mo. — From lab work and testing nutrition for dogs to Sunday open houses and virtual online tours, a Southwest Missouri woman has seen big changes in her working world.

Amy Hunt, Realtor, said, “The nice thing about this is home is she’s updated all the major things – new heat and air. She had all the floors refinished. It has brand new carpet. A ton of space.”

Amy Hunt knows a lot about selling houses, but it wasn’t always that way starting in college.

“I have a Bachelor’s of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry.”

Hunt got her start as an analytical chemist, but also worked at a pet food manufacturer focusing on nutritional values.

There was also a stint in environmental consulting work.

“It was not my favorite job. So I also did asbestos inspections as well – I learned ton and truthfully that job has a really big impact on what I do today.”

Which is real estate.

“My husband and I started investing in real estate years before that, so we own storage facilities here locally We have three locations now and so I was trying to come up with a career that I could move into that would allow me to answer my phone a lot and so real estate seemed to be the fitting choice.”

She gets to be her own boss and says it’s a career that’s satisfying for someone who’s detail oriented.

In fact, she’s even planning to grow her footprint into commercial real estate.

“There are very few. Also a lot of them are older and are going to be retiring and so I think there’s a great opportunity there.”

Keeping up with career changes is also helping Hunt with an unusual market right now.

Her job is considered essential, and she’s doing everything she can to connect buyers to homes while keeping people safe.

“For all my listings, we’ve done virtual tours as best we can – I have a Youtube channel.”

https://amyhuntrealty.kw.com/

https://pages.kw.com/amy-hunt/516399/boeg3niuvn2lsllfk9l0.html