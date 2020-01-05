Cards for Maddy Clemens

JOPLIN, Mo.–Joplin children come together to help encourage one of their friends who is receiving treatment for Luekemia.

Today athletes on the Joplin Youth Cheerleading Team and the Youth Football Team made cards for their friend Maddy Clemens who is Memphis receiving treatment for her illness.

While she is away for the next 6-8 weeks, kids decorated cards with words of encouragement to get her through this tough time.

And even though both teams are no longer in season, organization leaders are happy to see everyone take the time out of their saturday to make a difference for the young girl.

Stephanie Souder with Joplin Youth Cheerleading says, “With cheer especially, it’s about sportsmanship. It’s about being a unit. It’s about being a team. It’s about teamwork. We just want to show her that we support her and that we are here for her and put a smile on her face.”

The team sent off the letters after they were done, in hope they will get to Maddy by Sunday.

If you would like to send words of encouragement to Maddy, you can send your letters here:



Madelyn Clemens

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105-3678