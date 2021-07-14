Cardiologists can’t stress enough how important the COVID vaccine is

JOPLIN, MO – A local cardiologist is highlighting the importance of the COVID vaccine for protecting heart health.

Freeman Dr. Robert Stauffer says the virus can cause a wide range of issues in the heart.

Some cases will heal on their own, but many patients suffer from arrhythmias, heart failure, cardiac arrest, and even sudden death.

He’s urging patients to avoid those potential risks by getting vaccinated.

“I feel very strongly that what’s changed is that we finally have a chance to beat this, we did not have that chance six months ago.” Says Dr. Robert Stauffer, Cardiologist.

Freeman continues to offer the vaccine.

The link below contains details about signing up for the immunization.

http://freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19