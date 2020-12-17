Cardiologist says covid-19 vaccine safe for those with heart conditions

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the first covid-19 vaccine out, there’s a lot of questions if people with heart conditions should get it.

Freeman Health System Cardiologist Dr. John Cox says people with heart conditions don’t need to worry about complications with the vaccine. He says like the flu shot, minor side-effects can occur. Those include a low grade fever and a sore arm, which can be treated with Tylenol and rest.

Dr. John Cox – Cardiologist, said, “There is no heart condition that really prevents you from getting a vaccine. You can have very serious heart disease, or minor heart disease, the vaccines really have little effect on the cardiovascular system.”

Dr. Cox says they don’t know how long the protection from the vaccine will last, but they know the immunity starts within two weeks.