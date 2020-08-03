Cardinals could potentially see more cancelled games

ST LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals have already had several games cancelled due to organization members testing positive for covid-19, and could possibly see more.

The Cardinals were given rapid saliva tests on Saturday, of which one player and three staffers received inconclusive results.

Those tests will reportedly be confirmed with another round of tests conducted on Sunday.

According to multiple sources, the Cardinals are bracing themselves for those tests to reveal multiple more positive cases.

The team is supposed to start a series against Detroit on Tuesday, but that could change depending on test results.