Cardinal Valley Habitat Restoration Project helps with water treatment

WEBB CITY, Mo. — An outdoor project in one Southwest Missouri community is helping the environment in more ways than one.

Back in 2006, testing of water coming out of Webb City homes into the city’s waste water treatment plant, done by the Missouri DNR showed high levels of zinc.

Ten years later, construction started on the Cardinal Valley Habitat Restoration Project near the treatment plant.

Carl Francis says the plan is to introduce plants into a wetland portion of the project to change that.

Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator, said, “Slow the level of zinc, we know we’re never going to remove it all, but the wetlands created have vegetation planted in them that over time will be able to absorb the zinc and lower the amount of zinc going into Center Creek, that’s our goal.”

William Runkle, Webb City Waste Water Director, said, “Zinc doesn’t hurt people, it is a problem for aquatic life, it can affect reproductive systems on frogs, you know, small fish, stuff like that.”

Another portion of the same project involves creating topsoil to cover acres of land damaged by decades of mining, that problem is being solved in part with sludge created by the water water treatment process itself.

“We’re able to remove our own sludge, dry it, put it in a compost row, create a topsoil, soil amendment, place it on these properties and that way nobodies farmland anywhere has to be dug up for topsoil, you don’t have to buy topsoil, we’re making it,” said Francis.