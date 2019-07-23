Cardinal Valley Habitat in Webb City receives $1.1M from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City project to create a new habitat is getting a financial boost.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is giving the city $1.1 million for the Cardinal Valley Habitat. The money will help pay for the equipment needed to address waste materials and excess zinc from the sewer plant, keeping it out of the water system.

“We’re going to use these soil amendments to create topsoil to put on these mine lands, waste lands basically that have been purchased by the habitat to bring it back to a natural state.” Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator

The city first started working on the habitat in 2013 and currently has about 400 acres in the project, which will eventually include walking trails and park areas.