Cardinal Scale holds grand opening for corporate headquarters

“Part of the building was built in 1891 – another portion was built in 1907,” explained Cardinal Scale president Matthew Stovern.

But now what had been an aging structure is now the new and improved home for Cardinal Scale.

Friday, they showed off the new space to a big crowd, everyone from members of the community to Senator Roy Blunt.

“It’s obviously it’s a great building, it’s a great addition to the community, it brings their management all together,” said Blunt.

It sits at the intersection of Main and Daugherty — what had been two buildings now connected totally 33,000 square feet of office space.

“You have this building that’s 125 years old, we were able to retain a lot of the old characteristics of the building but then get a lot of modern aspects with this neat, eclectic design,” Stovern added.

Office space is the primary use, but the remodel also allows the company to host bigger events.

“We needed a large space where we could bring people in, whether it be customers, employees, just to get them together to collaborate at one time, and do training or different events,” Stovern explained.

Cardinal Scale has been operating in Webb City since 1950 and produces products ranging from pediatric to heavy-capacity truck scales.