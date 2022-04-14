ANDERSON, Mo. (KSNF) – An Anderson woman received serious injuries after she was hit by a pick-up truck.

80-year-old Ethel Butts was treated at a local hospital after the incident.

It happened Tuesday, April 12th around 12:15pm on private property on Route F, three miles west of Anderson.

83-year-old Gerald Butts was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram 250 that was backing out of the driveway when it collided with Ethel Butts.

The Missouri Highway Patrol crash report indicates the Dodge Ram also suffered “extensive” damage in the incident.