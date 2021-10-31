Car show benefits local veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Car enthusiasts were in Joplin showing off their hot rods and motorcycles for a good cause.

Sunday was the 20th annual “Golden Corral Veteran’s Car & Motorcycle Show” fundraiser in Joplin.

A portion of the proceeds are going to the “Joplin VFW Post 5293” to help local veterans in need.

“This money will come and help us out by allowing us to build ramps for disabled veterans. And help them with paying our bills and stuff for the ones who really need it. It’s going to help us out with several programs we have going,” said Randy Stice, VFW Post 5293 Junior Vice Commander.

“It’s a lot of fun for people to come out see some classic cars. And meet the people that have cars and talk about their cars and trucks,” said Carol Buck, Organizer.

Stice says over the last six years the VFW post 5293 has put more than $60,000 back into the community to help local veterans.