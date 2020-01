MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A Noel man is seriously injured after his car goes off a cliff in McDonald County.

Just after 10:30 PM Thursday, 58-year-old Joe Bennefield was driving north on US-71 at Jane.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says his jeep went off a cliff, became airborne and then hit the ground.

Bennefield was taken to a Joplin Hospital in serious condition.

His current condition is not known at this time.