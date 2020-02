JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a scary Thursday for patients and staff at Joplin Family Dental today.

A car crashed into the patient waiting area, damaging a portion of the building.

While it shook everyone up, thankfully no one was injured. The hole in the wall is already being patched.

Joplin Family Dental is the office of Dr. Michael Fitterling and Dr. Grant Kirk.

The office sits far off of the roadway at 4402 East 32nd Street.

The photos below were taken by Margie Fitterling: