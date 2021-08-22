Car crashes into Big Daddy’s convenience store in Seneca

SENECA, Mo. — A convenience store in Newton County is damaged after being hit by a car.

A little after 11 A.M. a man backed into Big Daddy’s convenience store on Washington Street in Seneca.

No one was hurt in the accident.

After officers arrived, the driver was tested for signs of intoxication and it was determined that alcohol was not a factor.

Darlene Connell, Big Daddy’s employee, says, “I was just glad no one was in here besides me. They were the only two people here, and she had come in and got drinks for them and left.”

Jason Zimmerman – Seneca Police Department Patrolman, says, “He advised that he was getting ready to back out from the parking spot right in front of the doorway here, and his wife thought he was in the wrong gear at that point in time. At that point in time i observed the vehicle back up, then go forward through the doorway.”

No charges have been filed as the case is still under investigation.