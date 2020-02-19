Car crash in Lawrence County leaves one man dead

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, A fatal car accident occurred in Lawrence County on Highway 96 on the morning of February 18th.

A Toyota was being driven on the highway by 72-year-old Richard Guthrie with Linda Guthrie, 71, on the passenger side when a GMC Sierra crossed the centerline and hit the Toyota head-on.

The GMC driver, 30-year-old Benjamin Powell, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol says Linda suffered serious injuries and taken to the hospital while Richard was pronounced deceased.

All three involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.