Car Collision in Delaware County Leaves One Man Dead

Delaware Co. ,Okla.
An early morning car collision in Delaware County leaves a man from Afton dead and another injured.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 62-year- old Stewart D. Lawrence of Afton, Oklahoma was headed Eastbound on State Highway 125 when he left the roadway and hit a culvert.
His vehicle then rose in the air about 75 feet before rolling over several times and was later found lying on the passenger side.
Authorities pronounced Lawrence dead on scene after he sustained massive injuries.
Lawrence had 36-year-old John S. Lawrence of Wichita, Kansas with him at the time.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, but will be treated for his minor injuries.
The accident happened about a mile East of Bernice, Oklahoma around 2:30 a.m.