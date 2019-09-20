Car Crash Breaks off Power Pole; Man Spotted Leaving Area on Foot in a Hurry

(Redings Mill, MO) — A few minutes after 9:00 AM a vehicle crash into a power pole was reported in Redings Mill just south of Joplin in Newton County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating this crash. They tell us the vehicle is not reported stolen.

Shortly after the crash it was reported a male, 5’6”, jeans and black shirt was leaving the area on foot in a hurry. As of news time he has not been located.

The well-known Castle Drive is familiar to many, as it winds to the top of Mother Nature’s Crack above the Wildcat Glades.

Road is completely blocked for a period of hours as at least one pole is being replaced.

Liberty/Empire will have small outages across the immediate area as their work is being done.

