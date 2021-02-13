Car batteries could be in jeopardy because of cold weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — The cold weather could take a toll on your car battery.

Typically, a car battery can last three to four years, but after that, their efficiency drops dramatically and can be affected by very hot or cold temperatures.

Some signs of a low or dead battery are the inability to start your car, or your interior and exterior lights are dim.

The best way for battery upkeep is a charging system check at the beginning of each season, along with keeping the terminal connectors clean of any corrosion.

Travis Gamble Joplin Transmission and Auto Center Manager, says, “I don’t think in my career in the automotive industry has seen anybody replace a battery for just preventive maintenance. It’s always you know when you go out and it won’t start.”

It’s also helpful to turn off all lights, wipers and your heater before you turn off your engine.

Air filter and coolant level checks are also highly recommended.