A new bill introduced on Capitol Hill could make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Senate Democrats introduced the legislation Friday on Capitol Hill.

The day also known as Emancipation Day, or Black Independence Day, represents the federal order to free slaves in Texas back on June 19, 1865.

The bill was sponsored by Senators, Ed Markey, Tina Smith, And Kamala Harris.

And it also calls for a formation of a commission, encouraging ceremonies and activities nationwide.