Capital projects a focus in 2020 for Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — The city of Miami has started off 2020 busy–they’ve got projects continuing and some starting.

Dean Kruithof, Miami City Manager, said, “It’s time to get these things taken care of sometimes we know just on a nation wide basis we’ve let our infrastructure go to sea.”

And the city of Miami is taking steps to fix that problem.

Right now working on nearly 6 million dollars worth of capital projects.

“Basically the foundation for new businesses and developments that will bring new jobs to our community.”

Central Avenue is one of the main projects right now–work there will improve drainage in the downtown area.

The city says they are about 2 to 3 weeks to being done.

The second project is Main Street from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing to 1st Street.

“This is basically part of a Route 66 improvement it will be improving the roads, the sidewalks, and the light as well will have the same kind of decorative lighting that we already have on Main Street.”

Miami is getting federal funding to help with this.

“The third major area are in utilities we’re rebuilding one of our electrical substations right now the Nichols substation by Will Rogers Middle School. We are also improving the sewer and water lines along US-69 A.”

Through all of this, Miami hopes to make some changes to those who have been affected.

“Unfortunately on Central we’ve had to apologize a lot because its taken as long as it has been. I think we’ve learned a few lessons on that project so when we start on Main we are going to be much more sensitive to the business owners in that area.”

The city is waiting for the final word from ODOT before going out to bid on Main Street.