Candy House Gourmet has been prepping for Valentines Day since last summer

JOPLIN, Mo. — Meanwhile some candy shops in Joplin have been preparing for Valentine’s Day since summer.

The “Candy House Gourmet” has been ordering candies they do not make in house eight months in advance.

They start creating chocolates for candy heart boxes right before Christmas.

Candy makers have been clocking early hours to prepare for the holiday rush.

Kayla Koff, Candy House Gourmet Manager, says, “Days like Saturday and Friday when we have a lot of berry orders that are fresh produce. We dip fresh to order the day they’re picked up. Our staff do come in at four am sometimes earlier. And there are very long days sometimes fourteen hours or more goes into preparation for valentines day especially for berries.”

The “Candy House Gourmet” will be open for last minute Valentine’s Day shopping tomorrow from 9 A.M. – 1 P.M.